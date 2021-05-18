TODAY'S PAPER
Alice Cooper & Ace Frehley, 311 to play Bald Hill 

Alice Cooper performs during Fire Fight Australia at

Alice Cooper performs during Fire Fight Australia at ANZ Stadium on February 16, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.  Credit: Getty Images/Cole Bennetts

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
The gruesome twosome of Alice Cooper and former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley will join forces for a tour this fall. These '70s rock icons take the stage at Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill in Farmingville on Sept. 22.

"We’ve always had fun touring together and it should be a heavy rock show with Ace and a great way to get everyone back to live concerts again," said Cooper in a statement. "It should be a great night of virtuoso guitars!"

Frehley added: "I’ve known Alice for over 30 years. We’re good friends, and we’ve toured together numerous times and always had a blast. Our musical roots are very similar, and the combination of our two bands make for a great event that nobody is gonna want to miss. Being off the road for more than a year because of the pandemic has been tough on everyone in the music industry, and I’m really looking forward to seeing all of the fans happy, healthy, and ready to rock."

Another show added to Bald Hill's roster is rock/reggae/hip-hop/funk band 311 on its "Live from The Ride Tour" with special guests Iration and Iya Terra on August 22.

Tickets go on sale for both shows on Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. Presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. (Cooper/Frehley) and 1 p.m. (311).

DASHBOARD DATE Dashboard Confessional is going unplugged at NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Sept. 25. Lead singer/guitarist Chris Carrabba will perform hits like "Hands Down" and "Vindicated" acoustically at this intimate show in the round with This Wild Life and Armon Jay supporting.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com. A presale is currently happening at the same site.

