Alice Cooper's Bald Hill concert canceled

Alice Cooper just got canceled — not by society but rather his Sept. 22 concert with special guest former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley at the Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill in Farmingville.

"The theatrical production couldn’t fit on our stage," says John Caracciolo, president & CEO of Long Island Events, which operates the venue. "The production guys didn’t catch that and when we were doing advance planning we realized it wasn’t going to fit. It’s a big, big production with a tall castle."

The main problem the crew was running into was height.

"You really need to clear about 40-feet from the stage," Caracciolo. "Unfortunately, our stage doesn’t have that kind of room up top."

Live Nation is trying to find another place for the show. In the meantime, those who bought tickets can get a refund from their point of purchase.