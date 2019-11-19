Local Live: Top 5 concerts to see on LI this week

This week’s Top 5 is a smorgasbord of shock rock, doo-wop, Americana, modern folk, blues, jazz and progressive rock. Tuck in your napkin, grab your fork and dig in.

ALICE COOPER

For 50 years Alice Cooper has rocked fans with his creepy stage character that he re-creates nightly when the curtain goes up.

“Alice is an arrogant, condescending villain with a sense of humor. There’s something sexy but dangerous about him. He never talks to the audience, he glares at them,” says Cooper, 71. “I’ve never lost my love for playing Alice Cooper. I can’t imagine being bored with this.”

With never-ending hard rock anthems like “I’m Eighteen,” “Welcome to My Nightmare” and “School’s Out” in his bag of tricks, Cooper puts on an all-out stage production with costumes, props, effects and actors.

“My favorite reaction is not cheering but when the audience is shocked,” says Cooper. “I like to give them what they don’t expect.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, Tilles Center, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville

INFO $54-$104; 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org

'WHLI’s 4TH ANNUAL NIGHT OF DOO-WOP'

Call it the Lollapalooza of the oldies but goodies. See The Duprees croon their hits “You Belong to Me” and “Have You Heard” while Vito Picone and the Elegants deliver “Little Star.” Even Long Island’s Johnny Farina of Santo & Johnny will play his instrumental classic “Sleep Walk.” The Happenings featuring Bob Miranda and Emil Stucchio and the Classics round out the bill while WHLI’s morning DJ Bill “The Wiseman” Wise hosts.

WHEN/WHERE 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Patchogue Theatre, 71 E. Main St.

INFO $50-$68; 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

THE DAVE CHRISTIAN PROJECT, KERRY KEARNEY BAND & THE TOBY TOBIAS ENSEMBLE

Spend the afternoon taking in this triple bill of music that ranges from Americana (The Dave Christian Project) to modern folk (the Toby Tobias Ensemble) to blues (Kerry Kearney Band).

WHEN/WHERE 2 p.m. Sunday, 89 North Music Venue, 89 N. Ocean Ave., Patchogue

INFO $10; 631-730-8992, 89northmusic.com

CHRIS BOTTI

From his tenure playing with Sting, Andrea Bocelli, Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand and Paul Simon, jazz trumpeter Chris Botti has learned how to craft a concert.

“You have to ebb and flow your show — making it dramatic at points, heartfelt and entertaining mixed with great music,” says Botti, 57. “It’s easy to get the crowd to clap along with you. But when you move people’s emotions to the point where they are literally in tears, that is the most powerful thing.”

Botti’s live show encompasses everything from jazz to pop to classical to R&B.

“My live shows are different from my albums. I take the audience on a roller coaster,” says Botti. “I give my musicians complete freedom within the framework of the song.”

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Sunday, The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington

INFO $39.50-$135; 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

PINK FLAW’D

Over the past decade, performing a Pink Floyd tribute show on Long Island has become an annual Thanksgiving tradition for Pink Flaw’d.

“We love this music and find the challenge of performing it interesting. This is a real passion for us,” says keyboardist Mike Katzman. “This more of a home spun version of Pink Floyd. Our personalities are injected into the music. We add some of that jam band energy without straying too far from the script.”

The 150-minute performance will be broken into two sets covering “Echoes,” excerpts of “The Wall,” “The Dark Side of the Moon” in its entirety plus cuts from “Wish You Were Here” and “Animals.”

WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27, Patchogue Theatre, 71 E. Main St.

INFO $19-$39; 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org