Alice Cooper coming to Jones Beach this summer

Goth-rock legend Alice Cooper has extended his "Ol' Black Eyes Is Back" show, which debuted last summer and now runs additionally from May 30 to June 27, including a stop at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on June 23.

The 2011 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, whose songs include "School's Out" and "No More Mr. Nice Guy," will play the Wantagh venue with the band Tesla, whose most recent album "Shock" dropped in March, and guitar hero Lita Ford as opening acts.

General-public tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at LiveNation.com.

