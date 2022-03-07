A ‘90s revival is headed for Wantagh as a triple bill of Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin and Bush takes over Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 14.

"We’re looking forward to finally hitting the road again this summer," said Alice In Chains’ founding member and drummer Sean Kinney, 55. "It’s been too long and we can’t wait to get outdoors and share a night of music with our fans again."

Breaking Benjamin lead singer/guitarist Ben Burnley, 43, added, "It’s such an honor to share the stage with such amazing bands that we grew up listening to and have influenced us so very much! We can’t wait to see you all out there!!"

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com. Citi cardmembers have access to a presale starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m. For more presale details, visit: citientertainment.com. Check the website for other presale opportunities.