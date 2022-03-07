TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin and Bush coming to Jones Beach

Alice in Chains will play Northwell Health at

Alice in Chains will play Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater with fellow rockers Breaking Benjamin and Bush in August. Credit: Invision / AP / Katie Darby

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Print

A ‘90s revival is headed for Wantagh as a triple bill of Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin and Bush takes over Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 14.

"We’re looking forward to finally hitting the road again this summer," said Alice In Chains’ founding member and drummer Sean Kinney, 55. "It’s been too long and we can’t wait to get outdoors and share a night of music with our fans again."

Breaking Benjamin lead singer/guitarist Ben Burnley, 43, added, "It’s such an honor to share the stage with such amazing bands that we grew up listening to and have influenced us so very much! We can’t wait to see you all out there!!"

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com. Citi cardmembers have access to a presale starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m. For more presale details, visit: citientertainment.com. Check the website for other presale opportunities.

Headshot of Newsday employee David Criblez on June

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

More Entertainment

Nick Greene of Ronkonkoma will be competing on
LI carpenter shows off his skills on Fox's 'Domino Masters' 
Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz going over
'Lucy and Desi': First-rate portrait of iconic couple
Lady Gaga will be among presenters at the
Lady Gaga, Chris Rock, Zoë Kravitz among Oscars presenters
Dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy and wife Peta Murgatroyd reunited
Ex-'DWTS' ballroom pro returns back in U.S. from Ukraine
Tom Selleck stars as NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan
'Blue Bloods': Why this police drama resonates with LIers
Lindsay Lohan will be making more movies
Lindsay Lohan to do two more movies for Netflix
Didn’t find what you were looking for?