Alicia Keys sets Radio City show, new album

R&B singer Alicia Keys, the former Muttontown resident who has won 15 Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year and Best New Artist in 2001, has set a Radio City Music Hall show for Aug. 1.

General-public tickets go on sale Monday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com. Keys' seventh studio album, "Alicia," is set for release March 20, with pre-sale beginning Friday, a day ahead of the singer-songwriter's 39th birthday. She released her new single, "Underdog," earlier this month.

On Sunday, Keys will host the Grammy Awards for the second consecutive year. The "Girl on Fire" singer last played the area with a Barclays Center concert in Brooklyn on Oct. 21.

