Patchogue's 'Alive After Five' goes virtual

Patchogue’s “Alive After Five” is going virtual. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the neighborhood evening activity will continue to deliver live music mixed with dining out, but this time to your home on Thursday, July 2 from 5-9:30 p.m.

“We realized that we couldn’t have a traditional ‘Alive After Five’ this year because it would be completely irresponsible,” says “Alive After Five” chair Jacqueline Routh. “We either had to adapt or say goodbye until next year so we figured out how to make this work.”

Because “Alive After Five” draws large crowds, the committee decided to stream the bands at the Patchogue Theatre on Facebook Live while splicing in prerecorded performances from The Arts Stage.

The Blue Point Brewery stage at the Patchogue Theatre will feature reggae-rock-pop band Aqua Cherry, party cover band Nicolls Road, funk band Drop the 4 and soul/R&B singer Laurie Anne Creus. Meanwhile the Arts Stage will have singer-songwriter Bryan Gallo, progressive bluegrass band Free Grass Union, acoustic alternative group Scatterbrained, spoken word artists from The Muse Exchange and visual artist Melissa Devine.

Ten local restaurants — Better Man Distilling Co., That Meetball Place, The Cheese Patch, BrickHouse Brewery, Fulton’s Gate, James Joyce, Tap Room, Duke’s Dogs, Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar and Hometown Bake Shop — will participate in a Virtual Bar Crawl ($80 — 2 people, $160 — 4 people), Virtual Family Crawl ($11 per adult, $7 per child) or Virtual DIY Fun Crawl ($7 per person).

“Each restaurant has one item and one drink they are going to offer,” says restaurant coordinator Abby Gruppuso. “Everyone who registers for our crawl will receive four deliveries throughout the course of the four hour Alive After Five event.”

For example Better Man Distilling Co. is offering fried chicken and waffles with spicy maple syrup and vodka sours. There’s also family options such as Fulton’s Gate’s herb crusted fried provolone wedges with a pint of Carlsberg for adults and Cherry Coke for kids. Plus Do-It-Yourself options are available such as Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar’s make your own pizza plus drinks (soda, punch, Gatorade or ginger ale).

As for the future of “Alive After Five,” Routh says it won’t run every other week this year like It normally does, but because of the pandemic they will reassess doing more after the first one. There’s a possibility it could return to the streets in a limited capacity.

“We are hoping to do outdoor seating with reservations next time,” she says. “However, it’s important that we are very mindful of what’s going on and make sure whatever we do is safe.”

For more information or to purchase food tickets, go to: aa5.patchogue.com and watch the bands at facebook.com/AA5Patch.