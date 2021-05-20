Almost Queen to star in Long Island Pride concert at Eisenhower Park

Long Island Pride is taking center stage with an outdoor concert featuring Queen tribute band Almost Queen at Eisenhower Park’s Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre in East Meadow on June 13 from noon to 4 p.m.The concert, sponsored by the Hauppauge-based LGBT Network, also will showcase Dev, Frenchie Davis ("American Idol," "The Voice") and the Lesbian & Gay Big Apple Corps marching band.

"We want people to get a sense of community and pride while returning to a new normal," says David Kilmnick, president and CEO of the LGBT Network. "It’s going to be one big festive party while coming back together again."

The rain-or-shine event will require all attendees to be fully vaccinated and present proof of vaccination matching their regular identification. Because of this requirement, no masks or social distancing will be enforced.

Tickets are sold in two sections: VIP ($75) in the front of the lawn near the stage and general admission ($40) for the back portion. Additionally, free tickets are being made available for people ages 12-21 along with rapid testing on site. Seniors (60 and over) get a discount at $25.

Attendees can bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. Food trucks, a marketplace, and a beer and wine garden will be available at the top of the lawn. Capacity is currently at 500 but can expand as state guidelines change.

All tickets must be purchased in advance. There will be no sales at the gate. For tickets and more information, go to: lipride.org.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.