Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall in Wantagh is going full steam ahead by booking its first 100% capacity show with Queen tribute band Almost Queen on Aug. 13.

"Saying we are excited is an understatement," says bassist Randy Gregg. "Everyone is ready. People want to get out of their houses."

Despite the pandemic the band remained active last summer, performing 10 drive-in concerts. However, Gregg feels his group is best experienced indoors.

"When people are outside, they are not as engaged because of the surrounding distractions and you don’t have that compact sound," he says. "Inside a room, the sound of the music creates an energy that you cannot escape."

The venue is anticipating Almost Queen's return. The band played Mulcahy's last full-capacity show before the pandemic shutdown went into effect in 2020.

"Almost Queen is one of our biggest nights of the year," says Tim Murray, Mulcahy’s director of promotions. "We are proud to be one of their Long Island homes. Their last two shows here sold out."

Tickets ($25-$39) go on sale Friday at noon via muls.com. A presale starts Wednesday at noon with code: freddie.