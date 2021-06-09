TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
EntertainmentMusic

Almost Queen set for Mulcahy's first 100% capacity show 

Tribute band Almost Queen will perform a full-capacity

Tribute band Almost Queen will perform a full-capacity show at Mulcahy's Pub & Concert Hall on Aug. 13. Credit: Brian Matus

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Print

Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall in Wantagh is going full steam ahead by booking its first 100% capacity show with Queen tribute band Almost Queen on Aug. 13.

"Saying we are excited is an understatement," says bassist Randy Gregg. "Everyone is ready. People want to get out of their houses."

Despite the pandemic the band remained active last summer, performing 10 drive-in concerts. However, Gregg feels his group is best experienced indoors.

"When people are outside, they are not as engaged because of the surrounding distractions and you don’t have that compact sound," he says. "Inside a room, the sound of the music creates an energy that you cannot escape."

The venue is anticipating Almost Queen's return. The band played Mulcahy's last full-capacity show before the pandemic shutdown went into effect in 2020.

"Almost Queen is one of our biggest nights of the year," says Tim Murray, Mulcahy’s director of promotions. "We are proud to be one of their Long Island homes. Their last two shows here sold out."

Tickets ($25-$39) go on sale Friday at noon via muls.com. A presale starts Wednesday at noon with code: freddie.

Headshot of Newsday employee David Criblez on June

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

More Entertainment

Taraji P. Henson is set to play orphanage
Taraji P. Henson to play Miss Hannigan in NBC's live 'Annie'
Chris Harrison told fans of the "Bachelor" franchise
Chris Harrison officially out as 'Bachelor' franchise host
Tom Hiddleston stars in "Loki," streaming on Disney
'Loki': Fans will be pleased by latest Marvel series
Islip native Larry Saperstein, who stars in Disney
LI 'High School Musical' star comes out as bisexual
What do "Clueless," "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" and
'Clueless' star from LI talks about her new memoir
Chrissy Teigen, pictured left, has apologized for publicly
Teigen exits sitcom guest role after Stodden bullying controversy
Didn’t find what you were looking for?