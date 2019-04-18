TODAY'S PAPER
America will headline Great South Bay Music Festival's final day 

War, The Edgar Winter Band and Brandon "Taz" Niederauer are also performing at the July 21 finale of the four-day event. 

Dewey Bunnell (left) and Gerry Beckley of America

Dewey Bunnell (left) and Gerry Beckley of America perform during the Festival d'ete de Quebec on July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada. Photo Credit: Invision/AP/Amy Harris

By Glenn Gamboa
America is set to close out this year’s Great South Bay Music Festival, headlining the final night of the four-day festival on July 21.

The “Ventura Highway” duo of Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell will celebrate their 49th anniversary together with hits like “Sister Golden Hair” and “A Horse With No Name.”

Also on the bill are War, The Edgar Winter Band, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, and Blue Coupe, which includes Blue Oyster Cult founders Joe and Albert Bouchard.

Tickets for the entire festival, which includes Taking Back Sunday headlining opening night on July 18, Slightly Stoopid on July 19 and Lotus on July 20, are already on sale, as are single-day tickets for the first three days. Single-day tickets for Sunday go on sale on Friday through greatsouthbaymusicfestival.com.

This year’s festival at Patchogue's Shorefront Park will add an additional stage, the Busker Stage, to support area singer-songwriters. Those 15 performers bring the festival total to 75 artists on four stages over four days.

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

