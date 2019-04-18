America is set to close out this year’s Great South Bay Music Festival, headlining the final night of the four-day festival on July 21.

The “Ventura Highway” duo of Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell will celebrate their 49th anniversary together with hits like “Sister Golden Hair” and “A Horse With No Name.”

Also on the bill are War, The Edgar Winter Band, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, and Blue Coupe, which includes Blue Oyster Cult founders Joe and Albert Bouchard.

Tickets for the entire festival, which includes Taking Back Sunday headlining opening night on July 18, Slightly Stoopid on July 19 and Lotus on July 20, are already on sale, as are single-day tickets for the first three days. Single-day tickets for Sunday go on sale on Friday through greatsouthbaymusicfestival.com.

This year’s festival at Patchogue's Shorefront Park will add an additional stage, the Busker Stage, to support area singer-songwriters. Those 15 performers bring the festival total to 75 artists on four stages over four days.