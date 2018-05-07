TODAY'S PAPER
'American Idol' tour to play The Space at Westbury

This year's top 7 contestants will hit 40 cities this summer including one on Long Island.

"American Idol" contestant Jurnee will perform on the

"American Idol" contestant Jurnee will perform on the show's upcoming live tour.   Photo Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com
Print

After a three-year absence, “American Idol LIVE!” is going back on the road. This year’s top 7 contestants — Cade Foehner, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Catie Turner, Gabby Barrett, Jurnee, Maddie Poppe and Michael J. Woodard — will hit 40 cities this summer including a Long Island stop on Aug. 16 at The Space at Westbury.

Season 8 “American Idol” winner, Kris Allen will serve as the special guest on the tour. Additionally, In Real Life, winners of ABC’s 2017 summer reality competition show, “Boy Band,” will be featured on select dates.

The show, which was rebooted by ABC in March after 15 years on Fox, has been renewed for a second season with all three judges, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan returning as well as host Ryan Seacrest.

Tickets, ranging from $55-$75, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through ticketmaster.com. Pre-sale tickets and VIP packages, which include a cast meet and greet, will be available starting at 10 a.m Tuesday.

“AMERICAN IDOL LIVE! 2018”

WHEN|WHERE 7 p.m. Aug.16 at The Space at Westbury, 250 Post Ave.

INFO 1-800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

ADMISSION $55-$75

