EntertainmentMusic

Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard lead Americana Awards

Brandi Carlile has seven nominations for the Americana

Brandi Carlile has seven nominations for the Americana Honors and Awards . Credit: Invision / AP / Amy Harris

By The Associated Press
Singer songwriter Brandi Carlile has had a productive year and that's led her to be the leading nominee at the Americana Honors and Awards for her roles as a solo artist, a member of the group The Highwomen, as a producer and as a songwriter.

In the nominations announced Monday for its September awards show, the Grammy-winning artist has a total of seven nominations, including artist of the year as a solo artist and duo/group of the year with The Highwomen, which includes Maren Morris, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby.

Rocker Brittany Howard, who has won Grammys with her band Alabama Shakes, is up for five nominations, including artist of the year and album of the year for her solo album “Jaime.”

The late John Prine, who died in April of COVID-19 complications, is nominated as artist of the year again, after having won it in 2018. Also nominated as artist of the year were Tanya Tucker and Yola.

The Americana Music Association said the winners will be announced during its awards show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 16, but said plans are still unfolding for the show. The association said they are monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and will follow state, local and national guidelines as they approach the show date.

