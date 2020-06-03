TODAY'S PAPER
Amy Grant has open heart surgery to fix heart condition

In this Oct. 15, 2019 file photo,

 Amy Grant performs during the Dove Awards in Nashville, Tenn.

By The Associated Press
A publicist for Amy Grant says the contemporary Christian singer had open heart surgery on Wednesday to fix a heart condition she has had since birth.

Doctors discovered that Grant had a heart condition called partial anomalous pulmonary venous return during a routine checkup.

The 59-year-old recording artist, who is married to country singer Vince Gill, is a six-time Grammy Award winner with well-known crossover pop hits like “Baby, Baby,” “Every Heartbeat” and “That's What Love is For."

