Amy Grant has open heart surgery to fix heart condition

A publicist for Amy Grant says the contemporary Christian singer had open heart surgery on Wednesday to fix a heart condition she has had since birth.

Doctors discovered that Grant had a heart condition called partial anomalous pulmonary venous return during a routine checkup.

The 59-year-old recording artist, who is married to country singer Vince Gill, is a six-time Grammy Award winner with well-known crossover pop hits like “Baby, Baby,” “Every Heartbeat” and “That's What Love is For."

