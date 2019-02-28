Oscar-winning composer Andre Previn dies at 89

Andre Previn, the pianist, composer and conductor whose broad reach took in the worlds of Hollywood, jazz and classical music, always rejecting suggestions that his bop 'n' blues moonlighting lessened his stature, died Thursday. He was 89.

His manager Linda Petrikova said Previn died in his Manhattan home.

His ex-wife Mia Farrow tweeted Thursday, "See you in the Morning beloved Friend. May you rest in glorious symphonies."

Previn was a child prodigy whose family fled Nazi Germany. As a teenager, he found work as a composer and arranger in the musical sweatshops of Hollywood, mostly at MGM, winning four Oscars for his orchestrations of stylish musicals such as 1964's "My Fair Lady."

Previn then abandoned Hollywood for a career as a classical conductor. He was named musical director of the Houston Symphony in 1967, and went on to lead renowned orchestras such as the Los Angeles Philharmonic and London's Royal Philharmonic.

In 1998, his opera based on "A Streetcar Named Desire" premiered at the San Francisco Opera.

He married five times, including glittering collaborations with Farrow and violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter. In Hollywood, he experimented with LSD, and his memoir of his movie-studio days, "No Minor Chords," contained juicy revelations about everyone from Lenny Bruce to Ava Gardner. The Korean orphan he and Farrow adopted, Soon-Yi, became the center of a tabloid scandal when she became involved with Farrow's then-boyfriend, Woody Allen, and eventually married him.

Previn never even heard jazz until he was a teenager. He was born Andreas Ludwig Prewin in 1929 into a wealthy Jewish family in Berlin, where he studied classical music with eminent teachers. The family was forced to flee Germany in 1938, moving briefly to Paris before traveling to the United States.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I was purely classically trained," Previn recalled. "And then when I was a kid in Los Angeles, someone gave me a record of [pianist] Art Tatum playing 'Sweet Lorraine.' I was astonished and bewitched by it."

One of his father's cousins worked as a musical director at Universal Studios, and Previn soon latched on at MGM.

Hollywood also accorded Previn fame. He was nominated for 13 Academy Awards and won four. Besides "My Fair Lady," his Oscar-winning orchestrations included "Gigi" (1958), "Porgy and Bess" (1959) and "Irma La Douce" (1963).

After leaving Hollywood, Previn also turned away from jazz, partly because he feared it would diminish his credibility among classical musicians.

“I must say it probably crossed my mind. It’s a cowardly confession. ... But the other thing is that once I quit Hollywood in ‘65, I really needed to get going as a classical conductor. I was very determined and ambitious and worked very hard.”

Jazz continued to exert an irresistible attraction, though. In 1995, after conducting every major orchestra in Europe, Previn returned to pop, recording an album of jazz treatments of songs from “Show Boat,” and an album of Jerome Kern songs with soprano Sylvia McNair.

“I missed some of my jazz musician friends very much and the atmosphere,” he said. “I always liked improvising. During the time that I didn’t play jazz, I always listened to it.”

Previn and Farrow, his third wife, had three children and adopted three others during their high-profile union.

In August 2002, at age 72, Previn married Mutter, the violinist who has been a classical music superstar since her teens. She was 39.The marriage ended in divorce in 2006.

Previn's second wife, Dory Previn, also had a notable career as a singer and songwriter. His other wives were Betty Bennett and Heather Hales.

In the twilight of his career, Previn was asked whether he felt he sometimes spread himself too thin.

"I'm naturally curious about a lot of different disciplines in music and I enjoy doing them," he said. "And as long as people are nice enough to let me, I'll keep on trying."