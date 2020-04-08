TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Evening
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
60° Good Evening
EntertainmentMusic

Bocelli: It's not a concert for coronavirus, it's a prayer

Singer Andrea Bocelli poses for a portrait in

Singer Andrea Bocelli poses for a portrait in New York on Oct. 29, 2015. Credit: Invision / AP / Drew Gurian

By The Associated Press
Print

Andrea Bocelli will sing at the Duomo of Milan on Easter Sunday sending a message of love and hope to the world during the coronavirus pandemic, but the Italian tenor says it’s not a concert. Instead, he calls it a “prayer.”

“I received this invitation by the mayor of Milan and by the authorities of the church and of course I answered yes. I’m very happy to do this,” the 61-year-old recording artist said. “Also, it’s not a performance. It’s not a concert. It’s only a prayer.”

“I will go there to pray, and I’d like to think that everyone listening to me sing can pray with me,” he said.

Accompanied by organist Emanuele Vianelli, Bocelli will sing at the historic cathedral for an audience of none because the Duomo, like most public places, is closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The performance, though, will air live on Bocelli’s YouTube channel at 1 p.m.

He’s crafted and arranged a special set for the event, which will include holy songs like “Ave Maria” and “Sancta Maria.”

“I chose some of the most beautiful pieces of sacred artists and I will sing this kind of music,” Bocelli said in a phone interview Wednesday from his home in Forte dei Marmi, a seaside town in northern Tuscany, Italy.

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

DJ Khaled attends the Grammy Awards in Los BET plans all-star pandemic special
"Gordon Ramsay's Ultimate Cookery Course 11 cooking shows to binge watch right now
Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, feeds a tiger There's a 'Tiger King' sequel in the works
"You Ain't Got These," executive produced by Lena 6 shows to watch on Quibi, the new smartphone streaming service
Dr. Drew Pinsky speaks at the iHeartRadio Podcast Caught in video mashup, Pinsky apologizes for virus comments
Bellport's Shannon Gibbons performs on "American Idol" in LI singer eliminated as 'American Idol' narrows to Top 20
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search