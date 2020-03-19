LI music producer Andrew Watt, 29, details his COVID-19 experience

Grammy-winning producer/guitarist Andrew Watt (formerly Wotman), who grew up in Great Neck, recently announced on his Instagram account that he has contracted COVID-19. The 29-year-old musician, who has worked with Ozzy Osbourne, Post Malone and Cardi B, detailed his struggle and the impact the coronavirus has had on him.

“I wanted to tell you all about my journey getting here in an effort to bring awareness to the severity of what’s happening in the world,” Watt wrote in the Tuesday post. “[Twelve] days ago, early morning of March 6th, I started feeling like I was hit by a bus. I couldn’t move out of my bed for days and started to run a fever. I was seen by a doctor at my house who told me I am positive for the regular flu and there’s no way I could have COVID-19 as I haven’t left the country and all I do is go to the studio and go straight home. I told all my friends I had been working with and anyone close to me that I’m laid out with the flu and quarantined myself...none of them even had a sniffle.”

His fevers, Watt wrote, were battled with Tamiflu and Tylenol but the symptoms persisted.

“The chills, sweats , and fevers did not stop. I started to become delusional and then began the dry cough. ... I immediately rushed to the emergency room and begged to be tested for COVID-19 as this ‘flu’ was not subsiding. I was turned down for the test because of federal regulations. I begged and pleaded to be evaluated and finally was given a chest x ray...the results of which were Viral Pneumonia...but still...No Test.”

After hiring a private doctor, Watt finally got tested for COVID-19 and the results came back positive.

“Currently...My fevers have gotten much much better and I have begun to have somewhat of an appetite again, but it is very hard for me to breathe as a result of this pneumonia,” he wrote. “I am laid out in bed chugging Gatorade and using an oxygen machine to give my lungs as much relief as possible.”

The reason for his message was not just for his followers but to show the strength of the coronavirus.

“I am 29 years old. I am a healthy young man and I am ... going to make a full recovery. But...there are so many people in my life and in the world that could possibly not get through this due to their age and/or a compromised immune system,” he notes. “This is why I am writing this post. I can’t stress this enough...This is not a joke. Stay inside, stay sanitized. Please stop everything and take care of yourselves And the people you love around you, until we are all through this.”

Watt particularly directed his message to young people that they need to take this global health threat seriously.

“To have the mentality ‘I’m young this can’t affect me’ is just straight up stupid and so dangerous to everyone around you,” he wrote. “Social distancing is to protect someone’s mom and dad, someone’s grandmother...it’s not about you. It’s about everyone together fighting this as a team. Stay safe. Now more than ever.”