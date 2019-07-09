“Oh my gawd! You are so talented! We have to get together.”

Fran Drescher got it right when she first heard Ann Hampton Callaway perform one of her original songs. Shortly after, the “flashy girl from Flushing” tapped the composer and cabaret star to write the theme song for Drescher's hit sitcom, “The Nanny.”

“Audiences love to sing along,” Callaway says when she and her sister, Liz Callaway, deliver the catchy tune in their musical act, “Sibling Revelry,” in venues across the country and around the globe. “Even people enjoying our show in Germany knew all the words,” notes Ann. Local fans can chime in when the dazzling duo appear Saturday as part of the Huntington Summer Arts Festival on Heckscher Park’s Chapin Rainbow Stage.

It’s a homecoming of sorts for the singing sisters. When their father, a television journalist, got a job in New York (their mother was a pianist and voice teacher), they moved to Huntington from Chicago and spent their pre-teen years in the Suffolk County town.

“We were not so close as kids,” notes Ann, “but the move to New York was a bonding experience.” As professional artists, however, their careers had their own distinct trajectories before they synthesized their sound, capitalizing on their sisterly dynamic. Ann’s husky, jazz-tinged voice serves as the perfect complement to Liz’s clear, bell-like one.

“I was classically trained while Liz had it and just went with it,” says Ann, who has also composed songs for Barbra Streisand, including "I've Dreamed of You," sung by the superstar to James Brolin at their wedding. Harvey Fierstein, Liza Minnelli, Patti LuPone and Carole King also list among the legends who have performed her songs. Ann spends time onstage, too, performing jazz, pop and Great American Songbook favorites at New York’s big-name cabarets. Her performance in the 1999 musical "Swing!" earned her a Tony Award nomination for best featured actress. She also contributed to the writing of the show’s score.

Liz’s résumé is equally impressive. Besides lending her voice to several animated features, including the 1997 hit "Anastasia," and performing her own cabaret acts, Liz made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim’s “Merrily We Roll Along” and lists “Baby” (which earned her a Tony nomination), “Sunday in the Park With George,” “Evita,” “Cats” and “Miss Saigon” among her stage credits.

Highlights of “Sibling Revelry” include “Huge Medley,” comprising a dozen of the “greatest duets known to man” in 16 dizzying minutes, and the sisters’ pointed repartee. “It’s become the cult classic of cabaret shows. People even memorize our patter,” says Ann, who identifies herself as “the taller one.” The friendship — and one-upmanship — the sisters share are relatable. “We look and sound different, but we’re a team. We’re very lucky.”

