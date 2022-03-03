TODAY'S PAPER
Anna Netrebko out of Met Opera over her support of Putin

Opera singer Anna Netrebko received the People's Artist

Opera singer Anna Netrebko received the People's Artist of Russia honor from Vladimir Putin in 2008. Credit: AP / Luca Bruno

By The Associated Press
Soprano Anna Netrebko withdrew from her future engagements at the Metropolitan Opera rather than repudiate her support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, costing the company one of its top singers and best box-office draws.

"It is a great artistic loss for the Met and for opera," Met General Manager Peter Gelb said in a statement Thursday. "Anna is one of the greatest singers in Met history, but with Putin killing innocent victims in Ukraine, there was no way forward."

Gelb had said Sunday that the Met would not engage artists who support Putin.

The Met made repeated efforts in recent days attempting to persuade Netrebko to repudiate Putin but failed to convince her, a person familiar with the developments said, speaking on condition of anonymity because that detail was not announced.

The Met’s decision followed the collapse of the international career of Russian conductor Valery Gergiev, who has been close to Putin as artistic and general director of the Mariinsky in St. Petersburg.

The invasion of Ukraine has led to a show of solidarity in the arts and culture world with Ukrainians and a backlash against the Russian government and those with ties to it that won't reject Putin's actions.

Netrebko, a 50-year-old from Krasnodar, received the People’s Artist of Russia honor from Putin in 2008.

She was photographed in 2014 holding a Novorussian flag after giving a 1 million ruble donation (then $18,500) to the opera house in Donetsk, a Ukrainian city controlled by pro-Russia separatists.

