TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Morning
SEARCH
72° Good Morning
EntertainmentMusic

5 great shows to see on Long Island this week

Anuel AA performs at United Palace Theater in

Anuel AA performs at United Palace Theater in Manhattan on Nov. 17, 2018. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Steven Ferdman

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Print

Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Luke Bryan

The “American Idol” judge’s science lesson: Birds need bees and ice needs whiskey.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, July 13-14, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh

INFO $40.25-$135.25; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Anuel AA

The Latin trap sensation is seemingly everywhere in high-profile duets with Ozuna and Akon and in his own hits like “Por Ley.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, July 13, NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

INFO $63.50-$183.50; 516-231-4848, nycblive.com

Colbie Caillat

The “Bubbly” singer-songwriter is going country with her new band Gone West.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Sunday, July 14, Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, Westhampton Beach

INFO $91-$101; 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Wiz Khalifa

“The Decent Exposure” tour teams him with French Montana, Moneybagg Yo, Chevy Woods and DJ Drama.

WHEN|WHERE 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh

INFO $29-$89.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Taking Back Sunday

The Long Island Hall of Famers headline this year’s Great South Bay Music Festival opening night, with pals Glassjaw, Menzingers and Frank Iero on the bill.

WHEN | WHERE 4 p.m. Thursday, July 18, Shorefront Park, Patchogue

INFO $45; 888-512-7469, greatsouthbaymusicfestival.com

Headshot of Newsday employee Glenn Gamboa on June

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Fox News' Ed Henry attends "Fox & Friends" Fox News' Henry donates portion of liver to his sister
Aziz Ansari attends the Official Viewing and 'Aziz Ansari Right Now': Comedian's risky strategy works
"Friends" cast members Matt LeBlanc, left, Matthew Perry, AT&T pulls 'Friends' from Netflix
Long Islander Marlene Glass, center, appears on the LIer appears on ABC's 'Holey Moley'
Tom Kenny, the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants, is 'SpongeBob's Big Birthday Blowout': Funny and funky
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2019, file Comic Morgan hosting The ESPYS to help fight cancer
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search