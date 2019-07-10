Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Luke Bryan

The “American Idol” judge’s science lesson: Birds need bees and ice needs whiskey.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, July 13-14, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh

INFO $40.25-$135.25; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Anuel AA

The Latin trap sensation is seemingly everywhere in high-profile duets with Ozuna and Akon and in his own hits like “Por Ley.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, July 13, NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale

INFO $63.50-$183.50; 516-231-4848, nycblive.com

Colbie Caillat

The “Bubbly” singer-songwriter is going country with her new band Gone West.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Sunday, July 14, Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, Westhampton Beach

INFO $91-$101; 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Wiz Khalifa

“The Decent Exposure” tour teams him with French Montana, Moneybagg Yo, Chevy Woods and DJ Drama.

WHEN|WHERE 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh

INFO $29-$89.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Taking Back Sunday

The Long Island Hall of Famers headline this year’s Great South Bay Music Festival opening night, with pals Glassjaw, Menzingers and Frank Iero on the bill.

WHEN | WHERE 4 p.m. Thursday, July 18, Shorefront Park, Patchogue

INFO $45; 888-512-7469, greatsouthbaymusicfestival.com