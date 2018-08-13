TODAY'S PAPER
Entertainment Music

Aretha Franklin is seriously ill, AP source says

A person close to the singer told The Associated Press on Monday that the Queen of Soul is seriously ill.

Aretha Franklin attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's

Aretha Franklin attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 25th Anniversary Gala in New York in 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Andy Kropa

By The Associated Press
Aretha Franklin is seriously ill, according to a person close to the singer.

The person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to publicly talk about the topic, told The Associated Press on Monday that Franklin is seriously ill. No more details were provided.

The Queen of Soul, 76, canceled planned concerts earlier this year after she was ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest up.

Last year, the icon announced her plans to retire, saying she would perform at "some select things."

