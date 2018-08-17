Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

Funeral set as Aretha Franklin's music top charts after her death

Aretha Franklin's "30 Greatest Hits" album hit the

Aretha Franklin's "30 Greatest Hits" album hit the No. 1 spot following her death Thursday. Above, the singer at the BET Honors in Washington , D.C., in 2012. Photo Credit: AP/Jose Luis Magana

By The Associated Press
Aretha Franklin's funeral will be held Aug. 31 in her hometown of Detroit.

The late singer's publicist, Gwendolyn Quinn, said Friday that the funeral, to be held at Greater Grace Temple, is limited to the Queen of Soul's family and friends.

Public viewings will take place Aug. 28-29 at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Franklin will be entombed at Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit, along with her father Rev. C.L. Franklin; sisters Carolyn Franklin and Erma Franklin; brother Cecil Franklin; and nephew Thomas Garrett.

Franklin died Thursday at her home in Detroit from pancreatic cancer. She was 76.

Meanwhile, Franklin's music quickly climbed the iTunes' charts following her death on Thursday.

Her "30 Greatest Hits" album hit the No. 1 spot, replacing Nicki Minaj's new album, while "Respect" topped the songs' charts.

More songs from Franklin, including "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," ''Think," ''Chain of Fools" and "I Say a Little Prayer," were in the Top 10.

The iTunes charts tracks digital sales and is updated multiple times each day.

