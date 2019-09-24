TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Evening
SEARCH
71° Good Evening
EntertainmentMusic

A previously unreleased track from Aretha Franklin is coming out

Aretha Franklin performs at the world premiere of

Aretha Franklin performs at the world premiere of "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives" concert at Manhattan's Radio City Music Hall on April 19, 2017. Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Charles Sykes

By The Associated Press
Print

Christmas is bringing the gift of a previously unreleased Aretha Franklin recording.

"Big Band Holidays II" from the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis has a holiday album that will feature the late icon singing "O Tannebaum." Franklin performed the song as she played the piano at a 2015 holiday concert at Jazz at Lincoln Center; her performance of the classic, in both English and German, was a surprise.

It will be featured on the album, which is being digitally released on Oct. 25 and will be in stores on Nov. 8. Few songs have been released from Franklin since her death at age 76 in August 2018.

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Marina Chello, of Plainview, was named to Blake LI singer chosen for Blake Shelton's team on 'The Voice'
Long Islander Nicole Anthony is a finalist on Will LI's Nicole Anthony win 'Big Brother'?
Walton Goggins stars in CBS' "The Unicorn." 'The Unicorn': The 'Dead Mom Sitcom' is alive and well
After raising her two children and retiring from 'Carol's Second Act': Welcome return for Patricia Heaton
Giuseppe "Joe" Giudice, from the reality-TV show "The Deportation case keeps 'Real Housewives' husband jailed
The cast and crew of "Game Of Thrones" Emmy Awards viewership plunges to 6.9 million people
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search