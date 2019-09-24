A previously unreleased track from Aretha Franklin is coming out
Christmas is bringing the gift of a previously unreleased Aretha Franklin recording.
"Big Band Holidays II" from the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis has a holiday album that will feature the late icon singing "O Tannebaum." Franklin performed the song as she played the piano at a 2015 holiday concert at Jazz at Lincoln Center; her performance of the classic, in both English and German, was a surprise.
It will be featured on the album, which is being digitally released on Oct. 25 and will be in stores on Nov. 8. Few songs have been released from Franklin since her death at age 76 in August 2018.
Exclusive subscription offer
Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.
Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.SUBSCRIBE NOW
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.