So many singles, so little time. Here are three songs to stream right away:

Ariana Grande’s winning streak continues with yet another new single “Boyfriend” (Republic), featuring Social House, the duo that includes Grande’s rumored new boyfriend, Mikey Foster.

The sleek “Boyfriend” has a throwback R&B vibe, with Grande sounding like she’s going to bust into Jade’s “Don’t Walk Away” at any moment. Like Grande and Foster sing in “Boyfriend,” it’s not clear where this is going. Grande has already released two albums in the past year. Is this single signaling another one? Time will tell.

Country supergroup The Highwomen – Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires – take on the Fleetwood Mac classic “The Chain” (Elektra) for the soundtrack to “The Kitchen,” the Melissa McCarthy mob movie filmed on Long Island. They manage to make the harmonies sound sweeter, while maintaining enough of the original’s snarl to make Stevie Nicks proud.

British rockers Foals do some snarling of their own on the new raging single “Black Bull” (Warner), a thunderous wall of guitars, bashing drums and angry vocals. “I’m a man of today,” singer Yannis Philippakis ominously shouts at the song’s crescendo. “We not playing around.” That’s an understatement.

