Singer Ariana Grande is telling her fans that she has a bad sinus condition that has made her “very sick” and has forced her to cancel one show on her world tour.

Grande, 26, posted several Instagram videos to her Stories account Sunday and can be pictured using a device resembling a nebulizer in some images. According to the National Institutes of Health's National Library of Medicine, a "nebulizer is a small machine that turns liquid medicine into a mist," which a person breathes in "through a connected mouthpiece."

The singer indicates in some graphical-text messages that she's "medicated" and "seeing doc again ... will let you know about show," which was scheduled for Lexington, Kentucky's Rupp Arena. She writes, "i'm so sorry again. it's catching up with me i guess. love u the most."

But a few hours later, in another Instagram Stories video, she looks at the camera as she films herself using a black-and-white effect and says she's canceling the Sunday show.

"OK, so I woke up kind of 10 times worse and it hurts so bad to swallow," says Grande, sounding audibly congested. "I'm not really sure what's going on. But I, unfortunately, don't think I'll be able to push through tonight and I'm so upset and sorry. Ugh, I'm so upset. But, of course, obviously you'll be refunded ... But I'm just really devastated. Thank you for understanding and sending love ... I'll keep you posted as soon as I know what's going on with my body. But thank for understanding and I'm so sorry."

The Grammy-winning pop star had posted in Instagram Stories videos on Saturday that “my throat and head are still in so much pain.”

While she sounded OK in those earlier videos, she noted, “I’m just in a lot of pain and it’s difficult to breathe during the show.” She went on to say, “I just really don’t know what’s happening with my body right now and need to figure it out.”

After indicating that she'd see a doctor, she added: “I’m scared that I might have to cancel some things, so this is kind just a heads up of like I don’t know what’s happening with my body, and I’m really disappointed and freaked out of why I can’t get better because it’s been over three weeks at this point.”

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Exclusive subscription offer Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island. Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community. SUBSCRIBE NOW

People magazine first reported on Grande’s Instagram videos.

With Newsday Staff