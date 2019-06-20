Ariana Grande sets Nassau Coliseum concert date

Ariana Grande plans to kick off the fall leg of her “Sweetener” tour on Long Island.

The “Thank You, Next” singer, who just wrapped up a four-night New York run with her second Madison Square Garden show Wednesday, tweeted new concert dates Thursday afternoon. The singer confirmed that she was extending the tour, starting with a concert at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on Nov. 9. She also plans to play Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Nov. 12.

Grande tweeted that tickets will go on sale on June 26, the date of her 26th birthday. However, there has been no official confirmation from the Coliseum.

"New York, you make me sooooo happy," she tweeted before Wednesday's show, also revealing that she currently has bronchitis. "My babies have the best energy in the world."

The current leg of the “Sweetener” tour, which covers both her recent No. 1 albums “Sweetener” and “Thank You, Next,” is set to end Aug. 4 in Chicago, where Grande will play Lollapalooza. She then heads to Europe for a tour that runs from Aug. 17 until Oct. 16, starting and ending at London’s The O2 arena. The European tour will include a return to Manchester, England, where 22 people were killed in a suicide bombing at Grande’s concert in May 2017. Grande will headline the Manchester Pride festival.

