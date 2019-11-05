Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI this week

ROLL CALL: Pop star, R&B diva, soulful blues legend, Deadheads and rock legacy duo — Check! Welcome to this week’s Top 5.

ARIANA GRANDE

The princess of pop brings her “Sweetener World Tour” to Nassau Coliseum featuring a massive oval stage that extends halfway across the floor. The set, which is broken up into five acts, will feature performances of her hits “7 Rings,” “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” and “Thank U, Next.” Social House opens the show.

WHEN|WHERE 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum,Uniondale

INFO $123.45-$379.50, 800-745-3000 ticketmaster.com

PATTI LABELLE

Ask Patti LaBelle how she maintains her youthful appearance and the 75 year-old R&B singer says, “It’s God and good moisturizer. I’ve been touched by angels.”

Her style and sass have kept her going over 60 years in the entertainment business performing hits “On My Own,” “If Only You Knew,” “When You Talk About Love” and “New Attitude” in concert.

“I draw a diverse crowd— black, white, straight, gay, Asian. I’m just so happy they are all there,” says LaBelle. “Every show is different but everybody loves ‘Lady Marmalade.’ That’s when I bring people up on stage and they go crazy. I give them all love.”

WHEN|WHERE 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, LIU Post’s Tilles Center, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville

INFO $72-$139, 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org

BOZ SCAGGS

Back to the basics is the best way to describe the direction of Boz Scaggs’ current tour supporting his latest album, “Out of the Blues.”

“I returned to some of the music that inspired me at the beginning. Growing up in Oklahoma and Texas, the blues was all around,” says Scaggs, who soulfully sings and plays guitar. “On stage I just let it fly and it’s working.”

Expect to hear hits “Lido Shuffle” and “Lowdown” tucked into the set list.

“Those songs held up because of their powerful arrangements,” says Scaggs. “They play themselves in a way and instantly audiences connect.”

WHEN|WHERE 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, LIU Post’s Tilles Center, 720 Northern Blvd.,Brookville

INFO $49-$99, 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org

THE ZEN TRICKSTERS

After years playing old LI venues like The Right Track Inn in Freeport and The Pastime Pub in Amityville, the Zen Tricksters are now celebrating their 40th anniversary.

“We only do a handful of shows per year,” says guitarist/vocalist Jeff Mattson, who grew up in Great Neck. “But we keep it together because we are all brothers and sisters who love playing with each other.”

Two 90-minute sets will consist of ⅓ originals, ⅓ Grateful Dead songs and ⅓ random covers.

“Our audience is very engaged,” says Mattson. “We feed off their energy and they feed off ours.”

WHEN|WHERE 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, Landmark on Main Street - Jeanne Rimsky Theater, 232 Main Street, Port Washington

INFO $30-$40, 516-767-6444, landmarkonmainstreet.org

THE ALLMAN BETTS BAND

The Allman Brothers Band is no more but from the ashes arises the Allman Betts Band consisting of guitarist/singer Devon Allman, son of the late Gregg Allman, and guitarist/singer Duane Betts, son of Dickey Betts.

“Duane and I have been buddies since meeting on the tour bus in 1989,” says Allman. “We had some Jedi level teachers, who taught by example and they set the bar pretty high.”

This band performs original material from its debut album, “Down to the River,” which Allman describes as “Americana with teeth,” plus a few familiar tunes.

“We play a memory or two from our dads’ music,” says Allman. “It’s a natural place for us to go.”

WHEN|WHERE 8 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, The Paramount, 370 New York Avenue, Huntington

INFO $25-$44.50, 631-673-7300, paramountny.com