Ashanti-Keyshia Cole Verzuz 'battle' reset for Jan. 21
After her COVID-19 diagnosis derailed Glen Cove native Ashanti's Dec. 9 musical battle with Keyshia Cole, the online show is now set for Jan. 21 at 8 p.m.
"RAIN, SLEET, HAIL, SNOW LET'S GO," reads the Instagram account post for Verzuz, a virtual-concert series by promoter NTWRK. "Join us Thursday, January 21st as we kick off the first #VERZUZ of 2021 with @Ashanti and @KeyshiaCole. Thank you everyone for being patient with us. We can't wait for this magical night with Keyshia and Ashanti!"
The streaming concert originally had been rescheduled to Jan. 9.
Actress and Grammy Award-winning R&B singer Ashanti, 40, announced on Instagram New Year's Day that she was "Covid free!!! Got my negative results back 2 days ago!"
