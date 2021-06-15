TODAY'S PAPER
Ashanti, Ja Rule and Fabolous to headline LI Music Festival at Bald Hill in September

Glen Cove native Ashanti will headline the Long

Glen Cove native Ashanti will headline the Long Island Music Festival at Bald Hill.   Credit: Getty Images for Frito-Lay / Ilya S. Savenok

By David J. Criblez
Glen Cove native Ashanti is coming home. The R&B/pop diva will headline the Long Island Music Festival at the Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill in Farmingville on Sept. 11. Rappers Ja Rule and Fabolous will also be on the bill.

It’s been awhile since Ashanti released an album, however the Grammy award winning multi-platinum singer recently dropped a new single, "235 (2:35 I Want You)." Her last releases were in 2019 with the songs "Pretty Little Thing" featuring Afro B and her collaboration with Machel Montano called "The Road."

Ja Rule and Ashanti have a long history of partnership. The duo collaborated on songs like "Down 4 U," "Rain on Me," "Wonderful" and "Always on Time." Presently Ja Rule is riding high on his new song, "Heartbreaker" with RIKKI while Fabolous recorded with JAHKOY on his latest release, "Exes & Summer Flings."

Tickets for the show go on sale Saturday at noon via ticketmaster.com. The event is rain or shine.

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

