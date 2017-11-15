This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 44° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 44° Good Morning
EntertainmentMusic

Ashanti releases new single, ‘Say Less,’ on her own record label

Ashanti will also star in an upcoming musical about people who get stuck on the subway.

Ashanti's new single is

Ashanti's new single is "Say Less." Photo Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo

By Glenn Gamboa  glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

For Ashanti, “Less” means more.

The Glen Cove native’s new single “Say Less” (Written Entertainment), which features Ty Dolla $ign, is a powerful reminder of her hit-making past and how tapped-in she is to the present.

The song, produced by DJ Mustard, puts an R&B twist on the pop sound of Demi Lovato, as she talks about being a boss, singing, “If it ain’t about the money, say less.”

Of course, Ashanti isn’t just singing about money moves. She’s actually making them.

“Say Less” is the first single from her upcoming album on her own label. She also stars in “Stuck,” a new movie musical that she also executive-produced about people who get stuck on the subway. She has a tour with pal Ja Rule set for next year. And she is also the new spokeswoman for Sean Combs’ Ciroc vodka line, promoting the new French Vanilla flavor.

With Ciroc, Ashanti has also been trying to empower women by offering her keys to a successful career, including creating a certain type of music like her classic “Foolish.” “Classic records,” she says, “allow you to tour for the rest of your life. Hits are hot for the moment and eventually fade out.”

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Theresa Caputo and her husband, Larry, in an 'Long Island Medium' star says marriage is 'strained'
The American Music Awards, hosted by Tracee Ellis When, where to watch upcoming award shows
Rapper Eve attends the LA premiere of Rapper Eve replacing Aisha Tyler as 'The Talk' host
Country star Jason Aldean makes a return to Jason Aldean talks Las Vegas shooting on 'Today' show
Netflix has found that 67 percent of its Netflix finds people are watching in restrooms, at work
Elijah Wood, left, starred as Frodo, and Sean Amazon announces ‘Lord of the Rings’ TV show