For Ashanti, “Less” means more.

The Glen Cove native’s new single “Say Less” (Written Entertainment), which features Ty Dolla $ign, is a powerful reminder of her hit-making past and how tapped-in she is to the present.

The song, produced by DJ Mustard, puts an R&B twist on the pop sound of Demi Lovato, as she talks about being a boss, singing, “If it ain’t about the money, say less.”

Of course, Ashanti isn’t just singing about money moves. She’s actually making them.

“Say Less” is the first single from her upcoming album on her own label. She also stars in “Stuck,” a new movie musical that she also executive-produced about people who get stuck on the subway. She has a tour with pal Ja Rule set for next year. And she is also the new spokeswoman for Sean Combs’ Ciroc vodka line, promoting the new French Vanilla flavor.

With Ciroc, Ashanti has also been trying to empower women by offering her keys to a successful career, including creating a certain type of music like her classic “Foolish.” “Classic records,” she says, “allow you to tour for the rest of your life. Hits are hot for the moment and eventually fade out.”