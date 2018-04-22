TODAY'S PAPER
Autopsies show nothing suspicious in Avicii's death, report says

Musician Avicii performed at AFTEE's Nile Rodgers Dance

Musician Avicii performed at AFTEE's Nile Rodgers Dance Party on Aug.19, 2013 at Martha Clara Vineyard in Riverhead. Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

By The Associated Press
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden's public broadcaster says police in Oman have conducted two autopsies on the body of Grammy-nominated electronic dance DJ Avicii, who died Friday at age 28.

Public broadcaster SVT, citing information from an anonymous police official in Oman, reported Sunday that the autopsies revealed nothing suspicious and foul play has been ruled out in the performer's death.

The broadcaster says the body has been cleared to be taken back to Avicii's native Sweden, where he was born as Tim Bergling. Fans in Stockholm observed a minute of silence in his honor on Saturday.

Swedish tabloid Expressen says Avicii stayed at the Muscat Hills Resort while vacationing in Oman. Expressen says he spent time with friends, went kitesurfing and enjoyed the country so much was planning to stay a few extra days.

