TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
42° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

'Head Above Water' review: Avril Lavigne's comeback album falls a little short

Avril Lavigne's "Head Above Water" on BMG Records.

Avril Lavigne's "Head Above Water" on BMG Records. Photo Credit: BMG Records

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Print

AVRIL LAVIGNE

Head Above Water

BOTTOM LINE A personal comeback story that needed more outside input

It’s great news that Avril Lavigne has recovered enough from her battle with Lyme disease to record music again. And the title track of “Head Above Water” (BMG) tells the story of that struggle well, using a dramatic ballad and more forceful use of her powerful voice to great effect.

These new songs, her first since 2013’s “Avril Lavigne” album, are clearly personal, dealing with relationship woes as well as her health issues. And nearly all lean more toward the pop world than the pop-rock line she used to straddle with hits like “Complicated” or “Sk8er Boi.”

The problem is that she doesn’t always navigate that world very well. Sometimes, it’s a lyrical problem – like in “Goddess” where she mispronounces “bananas” so it rhymes with “pajamas.” Sometimes, it’s a phrasing problem – like the way she slips into vocal fry in the serious “I Fell in Love With the Devil” as she talks about “teddy bears and ‘I’m sorry’ letters.”

The issues on “Head Above Water” are numerous, but generally minor. The fact that easily addressed things were left in means Lavigne likely wanted them that way, leaving her comeback slightly short of where it could have gone.

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Jussie Smollett attends the Fox Networks Group programming 'Empire' star to talk on 'GMA' in first interview after attack
Bryan Cranston as Walter White on AMC's " These are the TV shows LIers love to watch
Albert Finney, the charismatic Academy Award-nominated British actor Recent notable deaths
Terry Crews attends The 2019 Makers Conference 'America's Got Talent' names new host, judges
Lady Gaga, left, Jada Pinkett Smith, Alicia Keys, Michelle Obama's Grammy pop-up didn't impress mom
Hulu series "The Handmaid's Tale" is returning to Resistance key as 'Handmaid's Tale' returns for season 3