Avril Lavigne sets livestream concert to fight Lyme disease

Pop-rocker Avril Lavigne, who in 2015 revealed that Lyme disease had kept her bedridden for months, will perform a livestream concert on Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. to benefit The Avril Lavigne Foundation and the Global Lyme Alliance.

"I'm so excited for fans and friends from all over the world to join me and my very special guests for #FightLyme, which will benefit the Lyme community," Lavigne, who turns 36 on Sunday, said in a statement, with the additional acts yet to be announced. She promised "an evening to remember full of hope, great music, and exciting surprises!"

Three tiers of tickets are available for $25, $60 and $149 at AvrilLavigne.com. This is the singer-songwriter's only scheduled public performance this year. The two organizations provide prevention resources, support patient treatment, and help fund scientific research into the often debilitating disease that afflicts more than 30,000 Americans annually.

