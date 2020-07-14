Town of Babylon sets drive-in concert series

The Town of Babylon is getting behind the wheel of the drive-in concert craze by launching its own summer series at the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park. But, these free outdoor shows are strictly for Town of Babylon residents only.

“COVID-19 has presented us with many unprecedented challenges, especially for our normal summer programs, so we are happy to be able to offer one of our most popular free summer concerts,” says Deputy Supervisor Tony Martinez.

The Lords of 52nd Street kick off the series on July 22 with the music of Billy Joel featuring drummer Liberty DeVitto, saxophonist Richie Cannata and guitarist Russell Javors from the Piano Man’s original band.

“Billy’s songs are something that Long Islanders claim as their own, as part of our history and culture,” says Lords lead singer David Clark. “Everyone knows every song, every lyric, every bit of trivia and every band member.”

Rock This Town Orchestra will pay tribute to Massapequa guitar man Brian Setzer on July 29, combining tunes from the Stray Cats' catalog with the hits of the Brian Setzer Orchestra.

“We play big band swing with a rock and roll edge,” says lead singer-guitarist Anthony Bambino. “The show is full of energy and excitement from the first note to the last with lots of iconic songs for everyone to sing and dance to.”

The Shadows of the '60s delivers a salute to Motown on Aug. 5 featuring music from the Four Tops, Marvin Gaye, The Supremes, Stevie Wonder and more.

“Our show is a full immersion into one of America’s most memorable periods of music,” says singer, producer and creative director David Revels. “We do this through authentic costuming, a fully choreographed show and songs all presented in the original keys and arrangements.”

The series concludes with Eagles tribute band Desert Highway on Aug. 12.

Each car will be socially distanced and people can sit in a lawn chair just outside their vehicle. There will be screens in the front and halfway down the lot, which holds 250 to 300 vehicles, with both stage amplification and an FM radio component. There will be no concessions sold. Portable restrooms will get regularly cleaned and sanitized.

All concerts are rain or shine and start at 8 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m. Town of Babylon residents must present a valid Town beach sticker or driver’s license and enter through the Tanger Outlets' eastern entrance, off Grand Boulevard. For more information, visit: townofbabylon.com or call 631-893-2100.