Backstreet Boys won’t be back…until 2022. The pop quintet has moved its Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater concert into next summer. The band's show was supposed to kick-off the 2021 season.

Backstreet’s July 9 show, first rescheduled from July 10, 2020 due to the pandemic, has been pushed to July 16, 2022.

"While this isn’t the update we were hoping for, the safety of our fans and crew is of the utmost importance. That being said, all 2021 tour dates on our DNA World Tour have been postponed to 2022," said the group in a statement. "If you hang on to your concert ticket, you’ll be getting a very special NFT [non-fungible token]! Stay safe and we’ll see you soon!"

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for BSB’s 2022 show and available seats ($54.50-$499.50) are currently on sale at ticketmaster.com. Ticket holders unable to attend the new date must go to their point of purchase for refund information.

COUNTRY CONCERT CLOSEOUT

Country singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley will bring his "Beers On Me" tour with special guests Riley Green and Parker McCollum to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Sept. 24. This marks the first new booking for Jones Beach’s summer roster that hasn’t been a holdover from 2020 and will as of now serve as the last date on the venue’s calendar.

"I wrote a song a few months back with some friends called ‘Beers On Me’ that inspired this year’s tour name," explains Bentley, 45. "It’s a pretty simple recipe for summer…get your friends together, have a round or two and dive into some great country music. That’s exactly what Riley, Parker and I plan on doing out there on the road with our fans. Both these guys are road warriors and great performers that are going to help us get this summer fired up."

Tickets go on sale May 14 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. A presale will be held for Citi cardmembers beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. For complete presale details, visit: citientertainment.com.