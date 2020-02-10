They want it that way: Backstreet Boys announced Monday that the quintet will launch its 2020 North American tour July 10 at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh.

While the vocal group was one of several acts performing in 2018 at both the WBLI Summer Jam and KTUphoria at the venue, this will be its first time headlining Jones Beach since June 2017. General-public tickets go on sale Friday at LiveNation.com.

"North America you knew we’d be coming back again," the band posted on social media, with a stylized video of each singer in silhouette. "We’re so excited to bring the #DNAWorldTour to even more of you guys!!" The original 1993 lineup of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, A.J. McLean and Kevin Richardson remains intact, with Richardson having rejoined after a 2006-2012 hiatus that had made the group a quartet.

The eight-time Grammy-nominated band, with five platinum albums and four platinum singles including "I Want It That Way" and "All I Have to Give," has been touring in support of its 2019 album "DNA," its first since 2013's "In a World Like This."

This 45-date extension of the ongoing "DNA World Tour," which has played five continents, concludes Oct. 9 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

