Backstreet Boys postpone Jones Beach show

Backstreet Boys promise to be back ... alright? The fab five took to social media to announce the postponement of their DNA world tour including its July 10 show at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unfortunately, I have some news that you might not want to hear,” says singer Brian Littrell during a video message on Twitter.

Singer AJ McLean, also on the video, adds, “As much as we were hoping to see you guys this summer, due to the state of the entire world facing this pandemic, unfortunately we have to postpone the summer tour.”

“I know it hits us all where we don’t want it to hit [patting his heart], but at the end of the day safety is the number one priority, our fans are the number one priority. The best thing we can do is take care of ourselves and our loved ones right now,” says Littrell.

McLean declares, “But, hold on to your tickets, keep ’em tight, don’t let them go.”

“Then we can come back in 2021 and party like we’ve never partied before and enjoy each other again,” concludes Littrell.

A new date for the Jones Beach show will be coming next week, according to the group’s Twitter post. Ticket holders are asked to keep their tickets for next summer. Those seeking a refund can visit: livenation.com/refund.

