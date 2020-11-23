TODAY'S PAPER
Reggaeton star Bad Bunny tests positive for coronavirus

Bad Bunny presents the award for favorite Latin

Bad Bunny presents the award for favorite Latin female artist remotely during Sunday's American Music Awards. Credit: ABC via AP

By The Associated Press
Reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny has tested positive for the new coronavirus, his representative said Monday.

The announcement came a day after the 26-year-old musician won favorite male Latin artist and favorite Latin album for "YHLQMDLG" -- an abbreviation of "Yo hago lo que me da la gana" in Spanish, or "I do whatever I want" -- at the American Music Awards.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, was scheduled to sing his hit, "Dákiti," with Jhay Cortez at the event but canceled without explanation, leaving many fans disappointed. The singer, however, presented the award for favorite Latin female artist remotely.

It's unclear if Bad Bunny was showing any symptoms of COVID-19. His publicist did not immediately return a message for comment.

