TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
83° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Apple Music's 'Up Next' tour comes to NYC this month

This combination photo shows Khalid performing at Y100's

This combination photo shows Khalid performing at Y100's Jingle Ball in Sunrise, Fla. on Dec. 16, 2018, left, and Bad Bunny performing at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 25, 2019. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

Apple Music is taking its "Up Next" program and playlist on the road.

The streaming service announced Monday that a live series featuring artists from its playlist and its program highlighting breakthrough acts, from Bad Bunny to Khalid, will perform on the "Up Next Live" tour.

Seven artists will each perform one date on the seven-city trek, which kicks off July 9 with Bad Bunny in Milan, Italy, and wraps up on Aug. 23 with multi-platinum singer Khalid in Washington, D.C. The concerts are free for Apple Music subscribers.

The tour will also include singer-songwriters Jessie Reyez on July 19 in San Francisco, King Princess on July 25 in Brooklyn, New York, and Lewis Capaldi on July 31 in Paris. Daniel Caesar, who won his first Grammy this year, will perform on Aug. 9 in London, and Grammy and Emmy-nominated country singer Ashley McBryde will perform on Aug. 16 in Chicago.

Each month Apple Music will feature a budding artist in its "Up Next" program, while its "Up Next" playlist include songs by rising and breakthrough performers.

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Kaley Cuoco arrives for the 76th annual Golden Cuoco signs multi-year Warner Bros. deal after 'Big Bang'
Steve Harvey, seen here during the NBC Television Steve Harvey to cover students' college costs
Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink in Netflix's 'Stranger Things 3': Same formula and New Coke, too
NBC airs the "Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks What to watch on TV on Fourth of July
Emma Thompson, right, in HBO's "Years and Years." 'Years and Years': A dystopian, dysfunctional family
This image released by Netflix shows Rita Moreno Pop TV picks up Netflix's canceled 'One Day At a Time'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search