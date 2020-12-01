TODAY'S PAPER
Bad Bunny is Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2020

Reggaeton star Bad Bunny's music was streamed more

Reggaeton star Bad Bunny's music was streamed more than 8 billion times on Spotify, including his sophomore album "YHLQMDLG." Credit: Kevin Winter / Getty images / TNS

By The Associated Press
The year's most played artist on Spotify? Globally speaking: Bad Bunny.

The Puerto Rican reggaeton superstar is the music platform’s most-streamed artist of the year with 8.3 billion streams globally. The Latin Grammy winner and hitmaker, who released new album "El Último Tour Del Mundo" last week, leads a top five list that also includes Drake, J Balvin, Juice WRLD and The Weeknd.

With more than 3.3 billion streams, Bad Bunny’s sophomore solo album "YHLQMDLG" (an abbreviation for "Yo hago lo que me da la gana," Spanish for "I do whatever I want") tops Spotify’s list of most-streamed albums globally. The Weeknd’s "After Hours," Post Malone’s "Hollywood’s Bleeding," Harry Styles’ "Fine Line" and Dua Lipa’s "Future Nostalgia" round off the top five.

The Weeknd’s album is the only one in the top five to earn no Grammy nominations. The album’s single, "Blinding Lights," is Spotify’s most-streamed song of the year with 1.6 million streams globally.

"Dance Monkey" by Australian singer Tones and I is the second most-streamed song of the year, while Roddy Ricch’s "The Box," SAINt JHN’s "Roses – Imanbek Remix" and Lipa’s "Don’t Start Now" came in third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

In the United States, late rapper Juice WRLD was the most-streamed artist on Spotify. His album "Legends Never Die" was the platform’s most-streamed album, while Ricch’s "The Box" was the country's most-streamed song.

