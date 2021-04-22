Bald Hill amphitheater to hold June concert series

Live outdoor concerts will be happening in Farmingville this summer. The Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill has announced a June Concert Series featuring seven shows from June 4 to 26.

"We are trying to ramp the venue up a little bit," says John Caracciolo, president & CEO of Long Island Events, which operates the amphitheater. "Last year we did some food truck nights with small bands in the parking lot area that were very restricted. It was so popular that we wanted to expand on it since the restrictions have been lifted slightly. Now we are going to move it into the main stage."

Decadia kicks off the bill with its ‘80s-themed music on June 4 with That 70's Band bringing the disco funk on June 5. Classic rock cover band Wonderous Stories will headline on June 11 as multi-genre cover band The Mystic takes the stage on June 12. Southbound and Rusty Spur make up a double country show on June 18 while Bad Animals pays tribute to the band Heart on June 25. The Legendary Murphys wrap up with its rock and roll covers on June 26.

"We wanted to get the best local bands we could," says Caracciolo. "Each night will be different from rock to disco to country in order to mix it up."

The venue, which holds 8,000, will be open at 20% capacity (1,600 people). The format will be general admission and compliance officers will oversee all COVID-19 restrictions.

"People must wear masks walking in. Once they are sitting with their group they don’t have to," says Caracciolo. "If you come together in a group of 10 and you want to sit together you can. There will be no pre-planned seating. As they get there, groups will be spread out."

More than eight food trucks will be set up along the floor perimeter selling a variety of cuisine and craft beer. There will also be a full bar on site. Local radio DJs spin records before each show and in between sets every night.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Exclusive subscription offer Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island. Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community. SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Dancing is allowed," says Caracciolo. "We are going to remove some seats and have two big sections for a dance floor at the front of the stage."

As for the rest of the summer, the venue is waiting to see what happens. However, two country-themed shows have already been booked with Darius Rucker on August 6 and Brothers Osbourne on August 21.

"If the occupancy goes up, we will put bigger bands in," says Caracciolo. "We are hoping by August we will be at 100% capacity."

Admission for all shows is $10 per person (no parking fee) at the door with no advance sales. For more information, call 631-676-7500 or visit: licommunityhospitalamp.com.