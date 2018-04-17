Live Nation takes over Bald Hill amphitheater

Live Nation will add The Amphitheater at Bald Hill in Farmingville to its portfolio of Long Island venues following a deal to join forces with Long Island Events LLC as its exclusive promoter.

The move will bring more rock and pop concerts to the 7,000-capacity amphitheater to complement the country shows that Long Island Events has brought to Farmingville for years. Long Island Events, part of Ronkonkoma-based JVC Broadcasting, also owns My Country 96.1-FM.

“Live Nation and their New York team have been long time associates of ours and we look forward to our future plans together to make The Amphitheater at Bald Hill an even better and more exciting concert and events center for all Long Island residents and visitors,” Long Island Events CEO John Caracciolo said in a statement.

Billy Currington, The Beach Boys, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, and the Generation X Tour featuring Buckcherry, P.O.D. and Lit are now set to play the amphitheater this summer.

Under the new agreement, Live Nation and Long Island Events also plan to partner on improvements to the venue, including more places to purchase food and beverages and parking lot upgrades. Live Nation, which also handles Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater and NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum at Westbury, will now offer its premium guest programs at The Amphitheater at Bald Hill, including season tickets and corporate boxes.

“We couldn’t be more excited to join our partners at Long Island Events to bring a wide variety of shows to the amphitheater to compliment the great work John and his team at My Country 96.1 have been doing for years,” Alan Ostfield, president of Live Nation North Atlantic, said in a statement. “By joining forces, we look forward to bringing Long Islanders even more of the music they love.”

