Live Nation takes over Bald Hill amphitheater

Billy Currington, the Beach Boys and Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons are among the acts scheduled to play the Farmingville venue this summer.

Billy Currington performs at the SESAC Nashville Music

Billy Currington performs at the SESAC Nashville Music Awards on Nov. 5, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Photo Credit: Getty Images for SESAC / Jason Davis

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com
Live Nation will add The Amphitheater at Bald Hill in Farmingville to its portfolio of Long Island venues following a deal to join forces with Long Island Events LLC as its exclusive promoter.

The move will bring more rock and pop concerts to the 7,000-capacity amphitheater to complement the country shows that Long Island Events has brought to Farmingville for years. Long Island Events, part of Ronkonkoma-based JVC Broadcasting, also owns My Country 96.1-FM.

“Live Nation and their New York team have been long time associates of ours and we look forward to our future plans together to make The Amphitheater at Bald Hill an even better and more exciting concert and events center for all Long Island residents and visitors,” Long Island Events CEO John Caracciolo said in a statement.

Billy Currington, The Beach Boys, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, and the Generation X Tour featuring Buckcherry, P.O.D. and Lit are now set to play the amphitheater this summer.

Under the new agreement, Live Nation and Long Island Events also plan to partner on improvements to the venue, including more places to purchase food and beverages and parking lot upgrades. Live Nation, which also handles Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater and NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum  at Westbury, will now offer its premium guest programs at The Amphitheater at Bald Hill, including season tickets and corporate boxes.

“We couldn’t be more excited to join our partners at Long Island Events to bring a wide variety of shows to the amphitheater to compliment the great work John and his team at My Country 96.1 have been doing for years,” Alan Ostfield, president of Live Nation North Atlantic, said in a statement. “By joining forces, we look forward to bringing Long Islanders even more of the music they love.”

The Amphitheater at Bald Hill schedule (so far):

June 21 Guys with Guitars featuring Montgomery Gentry

July 3 The Fest featuring Dustin Lynch with Russell Dickerson and Brown & Gray

July 6 Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons (on sale April 20 through Live Nation)

July 15 Freestyle Feast: Party 105 Anniversary Show featuring TKA and Judy Torres

July 26 Generation X Tour featuring Buckcherry with P.O.D. and Lit (on sale April 20)

Aug. 14 3 Doors Down and Collective Soul

Aug. 16 The Beach Boys (on sale April 27)

Aug. 19 Larry The Cable Guy (on sale April 27)

Aug. 23 Brett Eldredge with Morgan Evans (on sale April 27)

Aug. 25 40th Anniversary of Dance Fever (on sale April 27)

Sept. 1 Billy Currington with Locash and Trent Harmon (on sale April 20)

Sept. 9 Jeff Dunham (on sale April 27)

Sept. 23 Cole Swindell (on sale May 4)

