Entertainment

Barbra Streisand sets Madison Square Garden show

Barbra Streisand, seen here on June 10,

 Barbra Streisand, seen here on June 10, 2018, in Los Angeles.   Photo Credit: Getty Images for Netflix/Jason Merritt

By Glenn Gamboa
Barbra Streisand will return to Madison Square Garden on Aug. 3 for her first concert there in 13 years.

“There are no fans like New York fans!” Streisand said in a statement. “And I can’t wait to return to Madison Square Garden to perform some new songs, some old songs and anything I find in between.”

The Madison Square Garden show is one of only two concerts Streisand has scheduled this year, following the release of her album “Walls” in November. She is also set to play Hyde Park in London on July 7.

Tickets for the Aug. 3 show go on sale at 9 a.m. on June 17 through Ticketmaster. American Express cardholders can purchase pre-sale tickets starting at 9 a.m. on June 11.

Streisand’s last tour was in 2017, supporting the album “Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway,” and included stops at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum and Barclays Center, as well as Miami where she filmed the Netflix special “Barbra: The Music ... the Mem’ries ... the Magic!”



Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

