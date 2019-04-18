Monday evenings in Sag Harbor will be something to look forward to this summer, with Bay Street Theater's Music Mondays concert series featuring a promising mix of Broadway and TV stars, Grammy winning singers and one highly entertaining fashion designer.

Tony and Emmy Award winner LaChanze ("The Color Purple" and "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical") brings her national "Feeling Good" tour to Bay Street on Aug. 5, featuring original material and highlights from her career. Broadway leading ladies Andrea McArdle (the original "Annie") and Donna McKechnie ("A Chorus Line") perform the legendary songs of composers Stephen Sondheim and Marvin Hamlisch on July 8.

Opening the series on July 1 are husband and wife Jill Eikenberry and Michael Tucker (TV's "L.A. Law"), with a "taking a chance on love" theme featuring songs by Kurt Weill, Peggy Lee, Joni Mitchell and more. Actor David Rasche is the special guest. Also on the schedule, Linda Lavin (TV's beloved "Alice") performing from the American songbook on July 15 with Billy Stritch at the piano; Lindenhurst native Pat Benatar and hubby Neil Giraldo doing acoustic versions of their hits on Aug. 12, and Tony winner John Lloyd Young, doing songs from "Jersey Boys" and his debut album "My Turn" on Aug. 19.

Fashion designer turned singer Isaac Mizrahi closes things out on Aug. 26 with his new show "Queen Size." He'll tell stories (absolutely nothing is off limits, he proclaims), and sing classics by Leonard Bernstein, James Taylor, Cole Porter and more. And here's the best part—he promises a supply of swag to be gifted to people in the audience.

For more information and tickets, go to baystreet.org; multiple-show discounts are available through the box office at 631-725-9500.




