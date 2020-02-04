TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Evening
SEARCH
47° Good Evening
EntertainmentMusic

No good vibrations for Beach Boys, split by hunting concert

This combination image shows The Beach Boys co-founders

This combination image shows The Beach Boys co-founders Brian Wilson, left, and Mike Love. Credit: Composite: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

One of the co-founders of The Beach Boys has joined a boycott of his own music to protest it being used by another band member at an animal hunting convention.

Brian Wilson has denounced a performance of Beach Boys music on Wednesday at the Safari Club International Convention in Reno, Nevada. The concert is being led by The Beach Boys’ co-founder, lead singer and chief lyricist Mike Love.

In a tweet, Wilson said he and band member Al Jardine are “emphatically opposed” to trophy hunting. He then pointed to a Change.org petition that calls for a boycott of Beach Boys’ music until the performance is canceled. The petition had garnered more than 106,000 signatures by Tuesday afternoon.

The annual Safari Club convention has drawn protests by animal rights groups such as the Humane Society for profiting from the hunting of endangered animals and promoting unethical hunting practices. This year’s keynote speaker is Donald Trump Jr.

In response, Love offered a statement to Pitchfork magazine: “We look forward to a night of great music in Reno and, as always, support freedom of thought and expression as a fundamental tenet of our rights as Americans.”

The Beach Boys are known for sunny harmonies in such songs as "California Girls,” "I Get Around,” “Fun Fun Fun,” “Good Vibrations” and “Kokomo.”

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Edie Falco stars in CBS' "Tommy." 'Tommy': Shopworn formula dooms Edie Falco's new cop drama
Terry Crews attends "America's Got Talent" Season 14 Terry Crews talks 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' LIer on 'AGT,' more
Long Island couple Gregg Casarona and Shayna Mulhall LI couple share dramatic weight-loss story on 'Rachael Ray'
Jennifer Lopez performs during the Super Bowl LIV J. Lo thanks creative crew for 'epic' halftime show
(l-r) Abby Elliott as Rebecca, Steven Weber 'Indebted': Fran Drescher returns in old-fashioned sitcom
From left, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch and Chris These were the 5 best and 5 worst Super Bowl commercials
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search