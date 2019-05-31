The Beach Boys meet the Ramones at The Paramount

The Beach Boys’ Mike Love unveiled his new single, a cover of the Ramones’ “Rockaway Beach,” at the band’s show at The Paramount with a special guest, Ramones drummer Marky Ramone.

“A very special night,” Love said at the Thursday show, after introducing Ramone.

“Rockaway Beach” is the first single from Love’s upcoming solo album “12 Sides of Summer,” which will be released on July 19 and feature his version of classics like The Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun,” new interpretations of Beach Boys classics like “Surfin’ Safari” and new songs.

Love’s choice of the Ramones’ anthem, which was originally released in 1977, is a full circle moment, considering how the punk rockers were influenced by the Beach Boys’ sound and covered “Surfin’ Safari” as well as a version of “Do You Wanna Dance” that was closer to the Beach Boys version than the Bobby Freeman original.

“It felt so natural to sing it,” Love told Billboard. “It fits beautifully in the Beach Boys surfing song genre. Not only is it a great song, it’s also right in my vocal range. It’s almost as if it was designed for me to sing, and that’s why I am so eager to play it live.”

Of course, the version Love delivered at The Paramount had his own touches, including saxophone riffs and keyboard backing that would not have fit on the streamlined, edgy original. Ramone has offered his blessing for the Love version, both with his Paramount appearance and by having Love as a guest on his SiriusXM show “Marky Ramone’s Punk Rock Blitzkrieg.”