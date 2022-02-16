TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island 'Voice' finalist Bella DeNapoli to perform in Patchogue

Bella DeNapoli, "The Voice" finalist from L,. will

Bella DeNapoli, "The Voice" finalist from L,. will perform Feb. 24 in Patchogue. Credit: Danielle Jenkin Photography/The Better Man Distilling Co.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
West Islip's Bella DeNapoli, who ascended to the top 20 on the most recent season of the NBC singing competition "The Voice" last year, performs Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. at The Better Man Distilling Co. in Patchogue. The acoustic set, with a Q&A, will be her first in-person show in the New York Metropolitan region. Tickets, available at Eventbrite.com, / are $20. The craft distillery, which produces small-batch whiskey, gin and vodka, has personal pizzas, cocktails and mocktails at additional cost. Chosen for Ariana Grande's team on "The Voice," West Islip High School graduate DeNapoli, 23, is the daughter of local cover-band singer Nanci-jean DeNapoli and guitarist Tom DeNapoli, who make up the duo Fine Wine and front the six-piece Beernutz. They also own and run the electrical contracting firm KND in Deer Park.

