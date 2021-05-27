TODAY'S PAPER
DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion top BET Award nominations

Hip-hop artists DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion lead

Hip-hop artists DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion lead the BET Award nominations with seven apiece.

By The Associated Press
DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion are the prom king and queen of the 2021 BET Awards.

The chart-topping hip-hop artists each scored seven nominations for the show, which will air live on June 27 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Megan Thee Stallion, who won three Grammy Awards this year, is up for best female hip-hop artist, album of the year for "Good News" and video of the year for "WAP," her No. 1 hit with Cardi B. The "Savage" rapper is also a double nominee for both the viewer’s choice award and best collaboration.

DaBaby has four songs competing for best collaboration: "Rockstar" with Roddy Ricch; "For the Night" with Pop Smoke and Lil Baby; "Cry Baby" with Megan Thee Stallion; and "What’s Poppin" with Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez and Jack Harlow.

He’s also nominated for best male hip-hop artist, the viewer’s choice award and album of the year for "Blame It on Baby."

Drake and Cardi B are the second most-nominated acts, scoring five bids each, while four nominations went to Chris Brown, Chloe x Halle, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. All of those acts are nominated for video of the year.

