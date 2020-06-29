"Black Is King," a newly announced visual album written, directed by and starring Beyoncé, will premiere on Disney Plus on July 31.

"It is my passion project that I have been filming, researching and editing day and night for the past year," the 24-time Grammy Award winner, 38, wrote Sunday on Instagram. "I've given it my all and now it's yours."

Originally produced for "The Lion King: The Gift," a companion album to the 2019 CGI "live-action" remake of "The Lion King," the project is "meant to celebrate the breadth and beauty of Black ancestry," Beyoncé wrote. "I could never have imagined that a year later, all the hard work that went into this production would serve a greater purpose."

The star, who also served as executive producer, added, "The events of 2020 have made the film's vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey. … Many of us want change. I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books."

Disney Plus on Saturday night released a teaser trailer for the live-action visual album, which the streaming service described as "about a young [human] king's transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity. His ancestors help guide him toward his destiny, and with his father's teachings and guidance from his childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne."

