Pop star Beyoncé and her friend and former Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland took in one of the first shows of Janet Jackson's Las Vegas residency, “Metamorphosis," on Saturday.

Audience video posted to the Twitter fan page Beyoncé Legion shows Beyoncé, 37, and fellow Grammy Award winner Rowland, 38, together with other women in an apparent VIP section at Jackson's Park MGM show, which opened May 17 and is scheduled to run through Aug. 17.

"Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland dancing at @JanetJackson's concert in Las Vegas — May 25th," reads one tweet with an accompanying video of the two standing and moving to Jackson’s 1986 hit "Nasty," from the album "Control."

A similar video of the two dancing to 1986's "What Have You Done For Me Lately" carries superimposed graphical text reading, "Just #Beyonce jamming out to Janet! And Kelly is here too! Heyyyy girls!"

Beyoncé and has reunited occasionally through the years with her Destiny's Child band mates, including at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, in April 2018, when the headliner, flanked by Rowland and Michelle Williams, performed "Lose My Breath," "Say My Name" and "Soldier" during the star's landmark two-hour show.