AP's top albums 2022: 'Renaissance,' 'Motomami,' Bad Bunny

Here are ten of the best albums of the year, as selected by The Associated Press entertainment journalists.

BEYONCÉ, “RENAISSANCE”

Few would be shocked that Beyoncé's “Renaissance” would makes our top albums list, but just because it’s low hanging fruit doesn’t negate how delicious it is. Dropping her first album in six years, Queen Bey once again proved why she’s worth the wait. Led by the multi-format dance track “Break My Soul” and the TikTok-crazed “Cuff It” which both reached No. 1 on various Billboard Charts.including “Soul” reaching the top of the Hot 100, “Renaissance” boasted plenty of fan favorites including “Cozy,” “Alien Superstar,” “Church Girl,” Plastic off the Sofa” and “Virgo’s Groove.” But beyond the two-stepping and body-rolling was the messaging within the music, championing Black women and reminding the LBGTQ community they have an ally in her.

THE WEEKND, “DAWN FM”

Making a low-key entry last January, “Dawn FM” is a concept album that The Weeknd likened to listening to a radio station in purgatory, hence its mix of styles and effects from the ‘70s, ’80s and '90s mixed in with modern production.

ROSALÍA, “MOTOMAMI”

Spanish singer Rosalía turned three years of anguish and home sickness into mega successful third studio album “Motomami” (“biker chick”). Described as an alternative reggaeton record, the hefty 16-track “Motomami” delivers something for everyone and every mood. From “Candy's” stripped down reggaeton, to “Chicken Teriyaki”’s playfulness and “Diablo”’s experimental sound, “Hentai's” piano power ballad, or “La Fama's” classic Latin beats, Rosalía shows her prowess as a singer.

ZACH BRYAN, “AMERICAN HEARTBREAK”

Country artist Zach Bryan dropped the 34-song album “American Heartbreak” as his major label debut in 2022. The Navy veteran's stories span the vast landscape of his Oklahoma upbringing with coming-of-age ragers like “Heavy Eyes," the wanderlust on “Highway Boys” and odes to the towns he's outgrown like “Oklahoma City. His stripped down production and confessional, narrative lyrics have earned him comparisons to Jason Isbell and Taylor Swift alike.

LARRY JUNE, “SPACESHIP ON THE BLADE”

The San Francisco-based rapper’s 10th solo studio album was his most impressive body of work since his 2018 debut. With his laid-back demeanor and infectious ad lib “Aye, Aye, Aye,” June thrives throughout on songs such as “Extra of Um” featuring Babyface Ray and “Don’t Check Me."

JACKSON WANG, “MAGIC MAN”

With an incisive, cohesive sound that harks back to ’90s rock mixed with ’80s synths, Wang’s record shows he’s ready for a leading role; the character he plays in “Magic Man” is a debonair, seductive stranger who likes the pleasures of life.

SOCCER MOMMY, “SOMETIMES, FOREVER”

Sophie Allison and her band Soccer Mommy’s third album is a wonderfully varied mix, from the industrial harshness of “Unholy Affliction” to the eerie “Following Eyes” to the airy “With U.” BLXST, “BEFORE YOU GO”

The Los Angeles singer-rapper expanded his reach with this impeccable album that delivers an assortment of catchy hooks and smooth melodies that earned praise from critics and fans alike.

CHARLEY CROCKETT, “THE MAN FROM WACO”

Americana standout Charley Crockett sets the scene in his cinematic “The Man From Waco,” an album that interlinks Western filmmaking, the mythmaking of cowboy culture and the R&B and soul of the Gulf states.

BAD BUNNY, “UN VERANO SIN TI”

Spending 13 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the Puerto Rican artist's album expertly blended reggaeton, pop and EDM, effortlessly transporting you to a beach on his home island for a temporary break from real world stressors.Party-ready songs such as “Tití Me Preguntó” and “Me Porto Bonito” featuring Chencho Corleone have each racked up half a billion views on YouTube, and he headlined arguably the biggest tour of the year.